Business Airlines ready for busy holiday travel Air carriers said they are prepared for busy end-of-year holiday travel as the 2024 Lunar New Year (Tet) is approaching.

Business Hanoi-HCM City becomes world’s 4th busiest domestic air route The Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City air route recorded over 10.8 million seats sold between October 2022 and September 2023, making it the fourth busiest domestic air route in the world in 2023, according to statistics from air travel data provider OAG.

Business Da Nang International Airport receives Skytrax’s 5-star rating Da Nang International Airport in the central city of Da Nang has become the first and the only terminal in Vietnam to be certified as a 5-star airport by international airport rating agency Skytrax, according to Do Trong Hau, Deputy General Director of the Da Nang International Terminal Investment and Operation Joint Stock Company (AHT).

Business 2024 remains challenging for wood sector: experts The year 2024 is forecast to remain a challenging year for wood industry, given several issues affecting the sustainability of production and export, according to experts.