Business Cross-shareholding poses risks to financial system The prevalence of cross-shareholding in the banking sector has caused concerns among experts as they believe the situation could render banks' financial valuations inaccurate.

Business Coal supply for thermal power plants to increase by 10-15% The Vietnam Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) and Dong Bac Corporation strive to supply about 48.35 million tonnes of coal for thermal power plants, an increase of about 10-15% compared to 2022.

Business Market diversification crucial for rice sector: Experts Although Vietnamese rice has been exported to 150 countries and territories, markets for the product are mainly Asian countries and thus need to be diversified, according to experts.

Business US continues to impose anti-subsidy duty on Vietnamese steel coat hangers The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced that it will continue to impose anti-subsidy duty of up to 31.58% on steel coat hangers imported from Vietnam.