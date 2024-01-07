The Notre Dame Cathedral is the main base of Sapa Parish, where 4,600 parishioners, mostly H’mong ethnic people, gather for religious activities. Parishioners also come here for Sunday Mass.

The ancient church is a unique and famous architectural structure with a strong European influence. Its Romanesque Gothic architecture is seen in features such as columns, windows, and distinctive arches, creating an exquisite and impressive beauty.

The church is not only a unique architectural structure but also a significant religious and cultural centre for the local community.

With ancient European charm blending in with the landscapes of the northwest mountains of Vietnam, the stone church attracts visitors from far and wide.

The stone church is lit up every evening, making it more sparkling and mystical. It feels like a historical witness being preserved and developed for tourism and a popular destination for people visiting Sapa.

Tourists at the church will feel its solemnity through its majestic appearance and ancient architectural style. Taking memorable photos of the church is undoubtedly the wish of all travellers setting foot in this beautiful land./.

