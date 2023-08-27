This is a community-based study tour in the mountainous commune of Hoa Bac in Hoa Vang district, Da Nang city.

The delegation includes researchers, lecturers, and students from universities, accompanied by Co Tu ethnic minority people who introduce their homeland’s customs, culture, and natural resources.

As part of community-based tourism, tourism is studied by students and researchers exploring local culture and contributing to environmental protection efforts.

This is expected to help improve people’s livelihoods and sustainable socio-economic development through research and projects.

Community-based study tourism also helps raise awareness about the responsibility of local people for preserving the natural environment and local cultural traditions.

Hoa Bac commune has restored traditional crafts of the Co Tu people, such as brocade weaving, wood carving, and knitting.

Since 2022, the locality has welcomed more than 3,000 visitors to learn about the local community.

This form of tourism is also proving effective in other localities near Da Nang, such as Hoi An and Cu Lao Cham in Quang Nam province and Binh Son and Sa Huynh in Quang Ngai province./.

VNA