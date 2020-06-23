Business Vietnam Airlines to open five new domestic routes next month National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will launch five new domestic routes in July, bringing its total to 57, a representative of the airline announced on June 23.

Business Rice export price lowest in two months Higher rice supply in the domestic market has made the export price of Vietnam’s broken rice drop to 450 USD per tonne on June 19, the lowest level in the past two months.

Business Conference to help foster investment, development cooperation in Hanoi A conference promoting investment and development cooperation in Hanoi is scheduled to take place on June 27, with the aim of popularising the capital city as a safe and attractive destination for investors.

Business Vietnamese firms, hospitals joins India’s first virtual healthcare fair About 15 Vietnamese firms are joining the Virtual Healthcare and Hygiene Expo 2020, which is being held from June 22 to 26 by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).