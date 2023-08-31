The Shan Tuyet tea-growing area spans nearly 400 hectares in Suoi Giang commune in the mountainous district of Van Chan, with tens of thousands of centuries-old Shan tuyet trees.

The taste of the tea fluctuates greatly with the changing seasons. The spring flavour is lighter, and has a stronger fragrance, while the summer flavour is bitter. Each kilogram of fresh tea sells for more than one USD.

After harvest, members of the Suoi Giang Cooperative smoothly stir the tea leaves to soften them and keep their moisture content at 80-85%. Hong tra, Bach tra, and Hoang tra are all made from Suoi Giang tea leaves.

Suoi Giang tea, made from the skilled hands of Mong ethnic minority people, has reached out to the world, and won favour from the choosiest tea aficionados in Asia and Europe. When sipping a cup of Suoi Giang Shan tuyet tea, tea enthusiasts are able to feel the land and the people of Suoi Giang./.

VNA