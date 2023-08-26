Crossing the winding road to Suoi Thau village, visitors will see a vast steppe covering hundreds of hectares at an altitude of 1,200 metres above sea level. Looking down from above, the steppe is a vast expanse, with green rice fields and corn fields on mountainsides, dotted with sandalwood trees towering up into the blue sky.

However, local authorities are facing numerous difficulties in developing tourism in Xin Man district in general and Suoi Thau in particular. Xin Man is among the most difficult districts in terms of transport and regional connectivity. Limitations in passenger and goods transport hinder the competitiveness of the local tourism sector.

The Ha Giang Provincial People’s Council recently passed a resolution on tourism planning for Suoi Thau, which will act as a foundation for local authorities to boost management and attract more investment.

Unspoiled, magnificent nature and rich ethnic minority culture count among the competitive edges that authorities should take into consideration while developing tourism./.

VNA