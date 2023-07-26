A bridge is washed out in Cagayan province, Philippines, after a river overflowed due to heavy rain s brought by Typhoon Doksuri (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Strong winds and rain lashed the northern Philippines as Typhoon Doksuri made landfall on July 26, causing rivers to overflow and leaving thousands without power.

According to the state weather agency, Doksuri was packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 175 kilometres an hour as it hovered over waters around Fuga Island, off the northern tip of the main island of Luzon.



The agency warned of "violent, life-threatening conditions" as severe winds and heavy rain pounded the lightly populated region.

Doksuri had been a super typhoon as it swept across the Pacific Ocean on July 25, but weakened as it neared the Philippines.

Around 12,000 people were evacuated from their homes in Cagayan province, including 431 in the Babuyan islands, following warnings of 3-m-high storm surges.

It was not immediately clear if Doksuri had caused any major damage. The cyclone is expected to brush past Taiwan (China) and make landfall in China’s Fujian province on July 28./.