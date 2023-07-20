According to Booking.com 2023 Sustainable Travel Report, 80% of the global travelers say sustainable travel has become more and more important to them.

Some of 97% of Vietnamese holiday-makers said they wish to take part in sustainable tours in the future. This proves that this type of tourism has gradually become popular and received warm response from vacationers.

Vietnamese excursionists expressed a desire to travel more sustainably over the coming 12 months and 75% of them said they are willing to pay more for travel options with a sustainable certification, as a way to make sure they are making a positive impact.

The report reveals Vietnamese tourists are taking the initiative in reward points, loyal customers, promotion programmes for making more sustainable choices, and 79% of respondents said they feel secured when they stay in accommodation facilities which have been recognised for their sustainability efforts with a Travel Sustainable badge./.

VNA