Politics Foreign leaders congratulate Vietnam on 78th National Day On the occasion of the 78th National Day of Vietnam (September 2, 1945 - 2023), leaders of Laos, China, Cambodia, Cuba, Russia, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines have sent congratulations to leaders of the Party and State of Vietnam.

Politics US supports strong, prosperous, independent, resilient Vietnam: Secretary of State US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on September 1 (Hanoi time) offered his best wishes to the Vietnamese Government and people on the occasion of the country’s 78th National Day (September 2).

Politics Vietnam takes firm steps on revolutionary path Seventy-eight years ago, after the great victory of the August Revolution, on September 2, 1945, President Ho Chi Minh delivered the Declaration of Independence, marking the foundation of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Politics Vietnam’s aspiration for peace Horowitz Amiad – a young American journalist, has a passion for learning about Vietnamese history. As an American, he is especially interested in Vietnam’s resistance war against the US. He has found for himself the answer to the question of why a once small and poor country like Vietnam fought and won against a world superpower like the US and rose to the strength it has today.