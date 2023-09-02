Sympathies sent to South Africa over deadly Johannesburg fire
State President Vo Van Thuong on September 1 sent sympathies to his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa over the heavy human and property losses in the fire in Johannesburg city on August 31.
Firefighters perform duties at the scene of the building fire in Johannesburg city on August 31. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan also extended sympathies to Vice President of South Africa Paul Mashatile over the incident./.