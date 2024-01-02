Sympathy offered to Japan over major earthquake in Ishikawa prefecture
A building collapses in Japan's Ishikawa prefecture (Photo: Kyodo)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 2 sent a message of sympathy to his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio over a massive earthquake that hit and caused huge losses in human lives and property in Ishikawa prefecture and adjacent areas in central Japan on January 1.
The same day, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son also extended his condolences to his Japanese counterpart Kamikawa Yoko.
Many buildings were destroyed and at least 48 people were killed in the 7.6-magnitude earthquake, according to reports so far./.