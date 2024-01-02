Politics Lao PM to pay official visit to Vietnam from January 6-7 Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse will pay an official visit to Vietnam from January 6-7 at the invitation of Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh.

Politics NA Chairman pays working visit to Ba Ria – Vung Tau National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on January 2 inspected the implementation of the component project No. 3 of the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau expressway project in Phu My township, and the Southern Petrochemical Complex Project in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau.

Politics Bulgarian National Assembly Speaker to pay official visit to Vietnam Speaker of the Bulgarian National Assembly Rosen Dimitrov Zhelyazkov will pay an official visit to Vietnam from January 5-9, the National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations announced on January 2.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on January 2 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.