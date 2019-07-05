Ta Oi traditional identities preserved

Ta Oi ethnic group lives in a region extending from Quang Tri to Thua Thien Hue provinces. They are the most permanent inhabitants in the region with traditional identities being preserved.
VNA
Friday, July 5, 2019 - 14:42:00
