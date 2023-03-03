As beautiful as a giant water-colour painting with elegant lines created by nature, Tam Chuc is surrounded by green trees and reflected on the lake. Tam Chuc Pagoda stands majestically amid the charming beauty.

The Tam Chuc tourist area was recognised as a National Tourism Area in 2013. With beautiful pagoda complex and landscapes, the place has become an attractive spiritual destination in recent times.

Tam Chuc is in a unique submerged karst area, with wonderful water scenery. Of note, it has retained its wild and natural beauty, like a dreamland.

Looking down from above, Tam Chuc resembles a giant ink artwork created by nature.

Tam Chuc Pagoda was built with thousands of stone artworks meticulously assembled by talented craftsmen. 12,000 stone artworks depicting myths about Buddha were carved by Indonesian craftsmen and later brought to Vietnam.

Other areas of Ha Nam province added to the list of national relic sites include the Lat Son base area, the Mo historical relic site, and a commemorative site for famous writer Nam Cao./.

VNA