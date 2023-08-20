Experts said the business community, including small- and medium-sized enterprises, should seek to further improve their competitiveness and set higher demands in delivering shopping experiences for consumers rather than solely focusing on promotions.

However, they also present numerous challenges related to rules of origin, sanitary and phytosanitary quarantine, technical barriers to trade, and trade and sustainable development.



E-commerce has become a crucial tool for business activities, helping enterprises access large markets, reduce costs, and increase revenue.



Despite these benefits, many businesses have yet to effectively harness its potential or find sustainable development directions for their management, production and business operation. A sustainable e-commerce ecosystem needs the involvement and collaborative development between business partners and service providers, they added./.

