Illustrative image. (Photo:tapchitaichinh.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - The traditional culture, including folklore, is a valuable resource for the development of the cultural industry if it is carefully exploited, according to experts.



In fact, there have been many products of cinema, literature, fine arts, fashion, tourism that take inspirations from folklore and generate high material value, they said, adding that the unique values of the Vietnamese culture have also become better known among the international community.



Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has recently approved a strategy for cultural development to 2030, which prioritises a number of potential and advantageous cultural industries. This will encourage more people to tap into the precious folklore and traditional culture to develop the cultural industry, contributing to bringing the beautiful image and unique values of folklore to the world.



According to Associate Professor Bui Hoai Son, former director of the Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies, in the context of globalisation and inter-influence among countries, the cultural industry is a strategic asset for a country's diplomatic and international cooperation policies, and help showcase the country's unique identity.



He emphasised that developing cultural industries is definitely a suitable choice for the country's cultural development in the current context, creating cultural products and services that meet the needs of the market, representing the economic function of culture.



What is more important is that through these cultural products and services, new vitality will be created for cultural heritages, while the nation's cultural capital and the talent of artists will be better exploited, forming the country's soft power as well promoting the country's image and Vietnamese people around the world, he said.

However, the cultural industry is still a relatively new field in Vietnam.



Shifting from the traditional culture to mass production to meet the needs of a large market requires synchronous investment in infrastructure, environmental protection and sustainable development. In addition, it is necessary to create a balance between exploiting the economic and cultural values of culture, so that the community can make a profit from the local resource while conserving and promoting the cultural heritages in their original space./.