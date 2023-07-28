After graduating from the Vietnam National Academy of Music in 2022, the young man went to the southern region and conducted the first artistic project of his singing career.

A music video series, entitled “The Land of Singing”, was released, with Nghia becoming a garden boy singing typical songs of the southern land in the first video.

Accompanying Nghia in the project are visually-impaired singers from the Tu Tam group.

With a well-trained vocal technique, and above all sincerity and simplicity in singing and telling his own story, Minh Nghia has won the hearts of audience members.

But the bigger goal for Nghia is to bring “The Land of Singing” back to his hometown of Thong Nong in Cao Bang.

In this way, he can contribute to preserving and introducing “Then” folk singing and the “Tinh”, a unique musical instrument of the Tay ethnic minority people, to young audiences.

In his music videos, the Tay singer appears with an image that goes beyond the long-held stereotypes associated with “Then” folk singing and the “Tinh”.

For Nghia, performing “The Land of Singing” project in distant lands and then returning to his homeland is not just a passion but also a responsibility.

Young people like Nghia are eager to forever publicise folk music in general and Tay songs in particular./.

