A foreign vistor enjoys tea at the exchange (Photo: baothainguyen.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - A tea-drinking culture exchange was held in the northern province of Thai Nguyen on December 20 evening, attracting crowds of Vietnamese tea lovers, tea culture artisans, and those from tea craft villages nationwide.



This is the highlight of a week-long event to exhibit and introduce typical products of 28 provinces and cities across the country hosted by the Cooperative Alliance of Thai Nguyen province.



Activities at the festival recreate tea spaces and spotlight tea drinking culture in the past, helping participants understand more about the art of making tea and enjoying tea.



Vu Thi Thu Huong, vice president of the provincial Cooperative Alliance said the event offers a venue for tea growers, processors and drinkers to introduce the tea culture and special tea products of each region in the country, thus honouring the value of Vietnamese tea.



It also helps enhance cooperation and experience sharing in planting and processing tea and promoting tea products among cooperatives and businesses, she said.

Thai Nguyen is renowned for tea cultivation. The province has developed community-based and agricultural tourism connected with its tea culture, thus attracting a large number of visitors from far and wide. So far, the provincial administration has recognised six community tourism sites, including two tea culture-based ones, which have drawn a large number of visitors. They have helped popularise the Thai Nguyen tea brand and local farm produce while generating higher and more sustainable income for rural residents./.

VNA