Videos Vietnam jumps up COVID-19 recovery index: Nikkei Asia Vietnam and the Philippines showed their best performances in the COVID-19 Recovery Index for May as both managed to ease restrictions while keeping infections low, Nikkei Asia has announced recently.

Videos Vietnamese fruit finding favour in Japan The Vietnam Trade Office in Japan, in cooperation with exporters, held a wide range of activities to promote Vietnamese lychee and other fresh fruit during the Vietnam Festival in Japan, which took place in Tokyo on June 4 and 5.

Business Domestic firms to receive consultations to strengthen export to RCEP markets Vietnamese businesses will be provided with consultation on boosting their exports to markets joining the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) during a session to be held by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade in collaboration with Vietnamese Trade Offices in the countries on June 8.

Business Routes Asia 2022 helps elevate Da Nang’ role By hosting Routes Asia 2022, the most prestigious regional aviation development forum, Da Nang hopes to affirm its position as Asia’s leading event destination and also demonstrate its strong determination to resume the aviation network and tourism economy, Le Trung Chinh, chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said on June 6.