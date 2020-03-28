World Mobile Broadband & ISP 2020 poster (Source: idg.com.vn)

– The International Data Group in Vietnam (IDG) and the Radio and Electronics Association of Vietnam jointly held a teleconference named “World Mobile Broadband & ISP 2020” on March 27 aiming to seek technology solutions to boost digital economic development in the country.Under the theme of “5G & Mobile Broadband Promoting Digital Economy: Visions and Technology Solutions,” the teleconference focused on introducing the roadmap, deployment experience, and new technology proposals to promote the development of mobile and fixed telecommunications infrastructure as well as the trend of developing digital content services on that platform.Delegates exchanged views on the roadmap for 5G planning and development in Vietnam, and studied experience in commercialising 5G in developed countries, digital economy model on the basis of high-speed connection, and building ecosystems on the connection platform.Currently, in parallel with the development of new-generation mobile networks, Vietnam is also paying special attention to the development of other telecom connection infrastructure, as the country considers the development of telecom infrastructure a decisive factor in making the best use of opportunities to integrate into the fourth Industrial Revolution.In fact, Vietnam holds enormous potential in connecting and developing telecommunication services, both mobile and fixed. According to statistics of the Department of Telecommunications, as of the end of October 2019, the total number of fixed broadband subscribers exceeded 14.4 million, while the number of mobile broadband subscribers generating traffic reached over 61 million. The total capacity of domestic internet connections is more than 2.7 million Mbps and the total capacity of international connections is more than 7.5 million Mbps.As businesses and organisations are actively engaging in digital transformation towards a comprehensive digital and digital economy by 2030 according to the national digital transformation project, Vietnam telecom market has a lot of potential to invest in, from connecting infrastructure to digital content services or investment, applying hi-tech solutions to increase efficiency and comprehensive change of production, trade and service activities./.