Culture - Sports Bac Giang Culture - Tourism Week bustling with activities A wide range of activities were held within the framework of the 2024 Culture - Tourism Week in the northern province of Bac Giang from February 20-25, or the 11th to 16th day of the first lunar month, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

Videos Ethnic women active in preserving brocade weaving The art of traditional costume weaving has been gradually fading away in numerous localities, especially in ethnic minority areas. Given this, Mong ethnic women in the northern mountainous province of Đien Bien are doing their best to preserve and develop the age-old profession.