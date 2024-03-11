Culture - Sports Nearly 2,400 runners join in Quang Binh Discovery Marathon 2024 The Quang Binh Discovery Marathon 2024 was held at the world natural heritage site of Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park in the central province of Quang Binh on March 10, with nearly 2,400 athletes at home and abroad taking part.

Culture - Sports Musical exchange gathers Vietnamese women from across Europe A recent musical exchange in Germany has brought together Vietnamese women representatives from eight European countries to celebrate the International Women's Day (March 8).

Culture - Sports Japan Vietnam Festival tightens bilateral friendship, cooperation The 9th Japan Vietnam Festival, themed “Hold hands together - From now on”, was held in Ho Chi Minh City on March 9-10, starting a series of cultural, sport, trade and tourism activities between the two countries.