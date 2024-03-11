Temple of Literature to host largest-ever watercolour painting exhibition
A watercolour workshop held by the Polish Embassy in Hanoi in 2023 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – As many as 200 watercolour paintings by talented artists across the globe will be introduced at the international exhibition “Colours of Cultures” which will open at Van Mieu (Temple of Literature), Hanoi on March 16.
The event, which draws the participation of some 60 painters from 22 countries and territories, is said to be the largest-ever international watercolour exhibition in Vietnam. It is an initiative of VietnamInAcquarello, a branch of the International Watercolour Museum – the world’s largest community of watercolour painters – based in Italy.
According to Dr.Le Xuan Kieu, Director of the Temple of Literature’s Cultural and Scientific Activity Centre, the exhibition is significant to promote and popularise the spiritual and cultural values, and gradually make the Temple of Literature a creative space.
Under the “Colours of Cultures” project, 465 watercolours will be on display at the Temple of Literature and Nhau Studio at No.364 Doi Can Street, Ba Dinh district from March 16-26.
A special space called the Poland’s corner will be arranged at the relic site, spotlighting paintings by Polish talents. Besides, Polish watercolour painters will share their experience and professional techniques with Vietnamese fine art students and artists at a workshop on March 15.
Foreign painters will also engage in a Hanoi – Ninh Binh painting tour on March 18-20 to capture the beauty of Vietnamese landscapes, relic site and local livelihoods, helping popularise the country’s images, culture and tourism internationally./.