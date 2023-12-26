Sci-Tech President hails noble mission of scientists in development of each nation and mankind President Vo Van Thuong has highlighted the important mission of scientists in seeking global solutions for new, sustainable and humane development, amidst rapid changes and many risks and challenges facing the world.

Sci-Tech Vietnam keeping pace with world’s AI development: expert With the development of several language models designed specifically for Vietnamese users like PhoGPT, Vietnam has caught up with the world’s AI trend, an expert from VinAI under Vingroup conglomerate said on December 19.

Sci-Tech Symposium talks treatment of autoimmune disorders World leading experts shared their views on “Advancing Precision Immunology for the Treatment of Autoimmune Disorders” at a symposium in Hanoi on December 18.

Videos Great opportunities for Vietnam to develop semiconductor industry Vietnam is seeing great opportunities to turn the semiconductor industry into a critical national one in the next 30-50 years, experts said.