Culture - Sports Antique artifacts of Central Highlands provinces on display in Gia Lai An out-door exhibition entitled “Tay Nguyen – Gia Lai Paradise” displaying antique artifacts of local ethnic people opened in Pleiku city in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on December 5.

Culture - Sports 1,000 runners join Vietnam-China cross-border marathon Some 1,000 runners from Vietnam, China and countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) participated in the first International Friendship Marathon 2023, taking place in the border city of Mong Cai, Vietnam's northern border province of Quang Ninh, on December 3.

Culture - Sports Cambodia Culture Week in Vietnam opens Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Cambodia’s Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts on December 3 kicked off the Cambodia Culture Week in Vietnam 2023 in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang.