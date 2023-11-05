Videos Seafood exports bustle again in year-end period After a tough period with a continuous decline in orders, from September, seafood producers and exporters have become busier thanks to the recovery of orders for year-end festive season.

Business State budget collection down over 9% in 10 months Vietnam’s State budget collection in the first ten months of this year stood at 1.4 quadrillion VND ( 57 billion USD), accounting for 86.3% of the estimate, and down 9.2% year-on-year, the Ministry of Finance reported.

Business Vietnam promotes rice exports to China A delegation of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) led by Deputy Director of the ministry’s Agency of Foreign Trade Tran Quoc Toan and representatives from 19 Vietnamese rice exporters have paid a working visit to Beijing, China to promote Vietnamese rice in the market.

Business Vietnam attends 2023 China International Import Expo A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha is attending the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) that kicked off Shanghai, China on November 5.