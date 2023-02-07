Business January’s State budget revenue estimated at 7.78 billion USD Vietnam’s total State budget collection in January is estimated at 183.7 trillion VND (7.78 billion USD), equal to 11.3% of the yearly estimate and down 0.5% year-on-year, announced the Ministry of Finance on February 7.

Business U.S. Bank chosen to provide financing solutions for VinFast electric car users VinFast on February 7 announced U.S. Bank (listed as USB on New York Stock Exchange) has been chosen as its preferred provider of retail financing and leasing of VinFast vehicles in the US.

Business Average electricity retail price bracket increases The bracket of average electricity retail prices has been increased to 1,826.22 VND (0.078 USD) per kWh for the floor price and 2,444.09 VND (0.1 USD) for the ceiling price, according to the Prime Minister’s Decision No 02/2023/QĐ-TTg dated on February 3.

Business Vietnam's e-commerce forecast to continue booming Vietnam’s e-commerce is projected to continue booming in 2023 and developing firmly in the following years, aided by a series of growth drivers such as the wave of digital transformation, consumers’ trust, technological infrastructure, and favourable mechanisms and policies issued by the Government.