Thai Nguyen province celebrates 60 years of President Ho Chi Minh’s visit
The northern province of Thai Nguyen, home to many revolutionary sites, held a ceremony on December 28 evening to mark the 60th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s visit to the locality (January 1, 1964-2024).
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)Thai Nguyen (VNA) – The northern province of Thai Nguyen, home to many revolutionary sites, held a ceremony on December 28 evening to mark the 60th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s visit to the locality (January 1, 1964-2024).
The event saw the attendance of former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent a basket of flowers to the ceremony.
In his remarks, Hue lauded the achievements Thai Nguyen has recorded, with its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) surpassing 152 trillion VND (nearly 6.5 billion USD) in 2023, ranking second among the 14 northern midland and mountainous localities, and among the top 14 localities nationwide in this regard.
The province took the lead in GRDP per capita, which reached 113 million USD, higher than the national average, he said, commending its performance in budget collection, export, poverty reduction and new-style rural area building.
An art performance at the event. (Photo: VNA)Notably, the mountainous district of Dinh Hoa, which features the ATK Dinh Hoa special national relic, has completed the new-style rural area building this year.
Hue asked local Party organisation, authorities and residents to materialise the late President’s teachings with specific tasks that match the new situation and the reality.
Thai Nguyen should carry forward its cultural traditions and strengths, especially the ATK Dinh Hoa special national relic and the memorial house dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh, and should be better aware of its strategic location in terms of national defence and security, Hue noted.
The Safety Zone, or An Toan Khu (ATK) in Vietnamese, was established to house the leadership of the war of resistance against French forces between 1946 and 1954.
After the resistance war, President Ho Chi Minh had visited Thai Nguyen for seven times, with the last in late 1963 - early 1964./.