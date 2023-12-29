The northern province of Thai Nguyen, home to many revolutionary sites, held a ceremony on December 28 evening to mark the 60th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s visit to the locality (January 1, 1964-2024).The event saw the attendance of former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent a basket of flowers to the ceremony.In his remarks, Hue lauded the achievements Thai Nguyen has recorded, with its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) surpassing 152 trillion VND (nearly 6.5 billion USD) in 2023, ranking second among the 14 northern midland and mountainous localities, and among the top 14 localities nationwide in this regard.The province took the lead in GRDP per capita, which reached 113 million USD, higher than the national average, he said, commending its performance in budget collection, export, poverty reduction and new-style rural area building.