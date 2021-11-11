In Bangkok, Thailand (Photo: bangkokpost.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW) via videoconference from November 11-12 under the chair of New Zealand.



Spokesperson of the Thai Government Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on November 10 that the PM will join in talks between APEC economic leaders and representatives of the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) on November 11 and the 28th AELW on November 12.



New Zealand is hosting APEC 2021 under the theme of “Join, Work, Grow – Together”, focusing on economic and trade policies that strengthen recovery, increasing inclusion and sustainability for recovery, and pursuing innovation and a digitally-enabled recovery.

On November 12, New Zealand will also transfer APEC chairmanship to Thailand.

According to the spokesperson, the Thai PM will present the roles of Thailand in issues such as regional connectivity, trade and investment stimulation, and economic revamps. Thailand’s Bio-Circular-Green economy model will also be presented.

The Thai PM also expressed his belief in Thailand’s success in hosting APEC 2022 with clear results./.