ASEAN Vietnam stresses dialogue, trust, responsibility at EAS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son stressed the importance of dialogue, trust, and sense of responsibility while attending the East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Phnom Penh on August 5.

World Malaysia’s government debt equal to nearly 64% of GDP: finance minister Malaysia’s Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz has recently revealed that the country’s government debt amounted to 1.045 trillion RM (234.4 billion USD) or 63.8% of its gross domestic product (GDP), but does not include the contingent liabilities of entities such as 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), its subsidiaries, SRC International Sdn Bhd and Suria Strategic Energy Resources Sdn Bhd (SSER).

World Singapore's job market further recovers in Q2 Singapore's job market continued its recovery in the second quarter of this year, according to advance estimates released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).