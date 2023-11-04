World Indonesia imports more rice from Vietnam The National Logistics Agency of Indonesia (Bulog) recently signed a contract for the import of 1 million tonnes of rice, as part of an additional quota of 1.5 million tonnes allocated from Vietnam, Thailand, Pakistan and Myanmar.

World International tourists to Cambodia shoot up 211% Cambodia welcomed 3.92 million international tourist arrivals during the first nine months of 2023, surging 211% year on year, the country’s Ministry of Tourism said on November 3.

World Vietnam chairs discussion of ESCAP committee on macroeconomic policy Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh, who is also Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), chaired the final discussion of the fourth session of ESCAP’s Committee on Macroeconomic Policy, Poverty Reduction and Financing for Development on November 3.

World Southeast Asia's rubber producers brace for new EU rules The European Union (EU)'s rules aimed at stopping deforestation threaten widespread disruption for Southeast Asia's rubber sector, from Cambodia's 30,000 small farmers to major exporters in Thailand and Malaysia, according to Nikkei Asia.