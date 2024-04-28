Thailand carries out cabinet reshuffle
The new cabinet of Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was announced on April 28.
The reshuffle list was signed by King Rama X, and countersigned by Prime Minister Srettha before it was published.
In the new cabinet, Srettha divests himself of the responsibility of Finance Minister, appointing Pichai Chunhavajia, ex-chairman of the Stock Exchange of Thailand’s board of directors, in his place. Pichai also doubles as a Deputy Prime Minister.
Somsak Thepsutin is appointed as the Public Health Minister in replacement of Cholnan Srikaew.
Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara maintains his position as a Foreign Minister but not Deputy Prime Minister.
In the meantime, Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit has been given additional responsibility as deputy prime minister.
Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol was transferred to the post of culture minister in a swap with Sermsak Pongpanit.
Meanwhile, Pichit Chuenban holds the post of the Prime Minister’s Office Minister.
This is the first cabinet reshuffle of Srettha eight months after he took the office./.