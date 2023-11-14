Thailand considers ban on carrying guns in public places
Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on November 13 he is pondering prohibiting civilians from carrying a gun in public places, and has consulted the Department of Provincial Administration (DPA) about amending the law to this effect.
Mourners lay wreaths and flowers in front of the bank on Sunthorn Kosa road in Klong Toey district where a teacher at Sacred Heart Convent School was killed by a stray bullet on November 11 during a clash between rival student gangs. (Photo: Bangkokpost)
During a visit to the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, he said the move aims to impose stricter control and prohibit people other than authorised officials from carrying a gun in public places.
His comment followed recent fatal shootings in the capital city of Bangkok.
Early on November 13, shots were fired when two rival student gangs clashed in front of Sacred Heart Convent School in Bangkok's Klong Toey area. A teacher at a nearby bank ATM was killed by a stray bullet.
Meanwhile, two days later, at about 2am, there was another shooting involving rival youth gangs near the mouth of Soi Pattanakarn 53 on the frontage road of the Bangkok-Chon Buri motorway in Suan Luang district. A 15-year-old Mathayom student was hit and killed.
Currently, people who legally own a gun can carry it in public places for self defence if they get the necessary permit.
The issuing of permits for importing and trading in firearms, real and replica, was suspended following the October 3 shooting at a Bangkok shopping mall, where a 14-year-old boy using a modified gun intended to fire blank ammunition fatally shot three people and wounded five others./.