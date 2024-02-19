Illustrative photo (Photo: inquirer.net)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand expects an economic growth rate of 2.2-3.2% in 2014, lower than the 2.7%-3.7% projection that the National Social and Economic Development Council (NESDC) made last November.



At a press conference on February 19, the NESDC announced that the country' s gross domestic product (GDP) grew only 1.9% in 2023.



NESDC Secretary-General Danucha Pichayanan told the press conference that fourth quarter GDP was up 1.7% versus a 2.5% expansion forecast made previously by observers.



The growth in the fourth quarter of 2023 was driven by a 3.4% increase in exports and a 7.4% increase in private investment, but a 3% decrease in government spending.



Therefore, the economic growth for the whole year 2023 reached only 1.9%, down from 2.5% in 2022./.