Tourists ride a Hop-on Hop-off cruise boat along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Thailand will reduce approval time and required documents to simplify its visa application procedures as an effort to attract more foreign visitors, said a government official on August 10.



Thai deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has streamlined the application for a tourist visa, decreasing the number of supporting documents and processing time to seven working days from 14.



Ratchada said that inbound foreign tourists to the Southeast Asian country increased as expected, even during the off-season, as the Thai government attaches importance to the facilitation of tourists and promotional activities.

According to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Thailand welcomed 15.89 million tourist arrivals from January to early August, earning over 663 billion baht (about 18.92 billion USD) in revenue from foreign visitors. The country is on course to meet the whole-year foreign tourist target of 25 million, according to the ministry, compared with 11.15 million in 2022.



Tourism – a key driver of Thailand's economic growth accounts for about 12% of the country's GDP./.