World Thailand to tighten tax rules on overseas income Thailand will implement measures to tighten tax rules on overseas income as part of efforts to reduce income inequality as well as raise revenue to pay for initiatives to stimulate its economy.

World Laos detects first monkeypox case The Lao Ministry of Health issued a notice on September 19, confirming the first case of monkeypox in the country, and asking local residents to keep a close watch on and prevent the spread of the disease.

World President Joe Biden highlights Vietnam-US relations at UN General Assembly US President Joe Biden highlighted the relations between Vietnam and the US in his speech at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 19.

World Thailand’s condominiums draw foreign buyers While the number of Thai nationals buying domestic condominiums has slowed down, the demand from foreign buyers continues to surge, accounting for 24.6% of the total property transfer value nationwide in the first half of this year, up from 20.5% the previous year.