Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s emphasis going forward will be a focus on quality rather than quantity of its rice as the country eyes a bigger share of the worldwide premium market, said Deputy Director General of the Rice Department Arnont Nonsi.

Speaking at the Thailand Rice Fest 2023 underway in Bangkok from December 14-17, Arnont said due to limited land to further cultivate rice in comparison to other rice exporting countries, Thailand can no longer compete for the position of largest rice exporter.

The country will adopt ‘premiumisation’ of rice products, he said, explaining that the term refers to nutrition quality, environmentally friendly cultivation, value added from innovation and technology, and farming sustainability.

In addition to a focus on rice for eating, Arnont said his department intends to collaborate with other related agencies from both the public and private sectors to add more value and improve Thai rice for use in products such as cosmetics, beverages, and fragrances.

To shore up the overseas market, quality rice will be labelled with an approved sign from the department. As well, the department must persuade farmers to grow quality rice in a superior and sustainable manner, he added./.