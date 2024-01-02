Thailand to waive visa requirements for Chinese nationals
Thailand and China will implement a reciprocal visa-free scheme for their citizens, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on January 2.
Following a cabinet meeting, the PM said that the permanent visa free scheme would come into effect on March 1, noting that travellers from the two countries will no longer be required to submit visa applications in advance for visits to each other's countries.
The development was a progress from Thailand's previous visa-free programme for Chinese visitors, which was initially scheduled to extend until February 29. At that time, relevant officials were also discussing the permanent and reciprocal visa-free initiative, the PM said.
About 3.42 million Chinese people visited Thailand last year, while Malaysians constituted the largest group, with around 4.4 million visitors. Chinese comprised the biggest group of visitors in prepandemic 2019, with 10 million.
Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara said he would visit China either this month or early February to sign the permanent visa-free agreement./.