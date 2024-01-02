World Vietnam-financed airport in Lao province to be upgraded to int’l level The Lao Government has agreed to upgrade Nong Khang airport, funded and built by Vietnam in Houaphanh province, into an international airport, the Vientiane Times reported on January 2.

ASEAN ASEAN promotes connectivity, resilience in 2024: Lao official Laos' ASEAN chairmanship, starting January 1, will bring both opportunities and challenges to the country, said Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith.

World Thailand’s New Year tourism revenue soars Thailand’s tourism-related revenue surged by 44% during the New Year countdown period thanks to a visa-free scheme and extended operating hours of entertainment places, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).