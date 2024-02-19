In Bangkok, Thailand (Photo: AFP)

Bangkok (VNA) – The onset of summer in Thailand is set to be late this month, as projected by the Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD).

The upcoming months of March and April are forecast to experience extreme heat, with temperatures potentially soaring as high as 43-45°C in certain provinces.

According to the department, the latter part of this week will witness a surge in temperatures across the upper regions of the country, except the peak areas in the upper north and northeast.

The lower north, northeast, the central plain inclusive of Greater Bangkok, and the east are expected to experience a build-up of heat, marking the official start of summer at the end of the month./.