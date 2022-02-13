The cau mua ritual prays for bumper crops
Early spring is the time when the E De ethnic minority group in the Central Highlands region enjoy the festive time with the cau mua (Praying for fertile crops) ritual.
E De people spray water over the ground to mimic rainfall as part of the ritual. (Photo: VNA)
This is one of the important rituals of the E De people, which takes place when a new crop planting season begins. They believe that the ritual will bring them good weather and a bumper crop.
During the days of the ritual, people in the village do not work in the fields or travel far. They only stay in the village to focus on this activity.
They also prepare models, often made from wood, to perform the ritual, such as the rice warehouse, which symbolises the wish to be full; and the shield and sword, to ward off evil spirits.
In addition, they also bring production tools such as grass rakes, hole punching sticks, rice seed canisters and some offerings to the gods like roosters and ruou can (wine stored in a big jar and drunk with long bamboo straws).
The host of the ceremony will pray to heaven and earth for good weather and grain. After that, the village sends people to perform the tria lua ritual (put the seeds in the hole and fill it with soil) around the ceremonial pillar.
The host then splashes water to bless and pray for rain against drought. At the end of the worshiping ceremony, the E De people go home and drink ruou can to celebrate a new farming season./.