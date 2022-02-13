Culture - Sports Kyiv art exhibition marks 30th anniversary of Vietnam-Ukraine diplomatic ties About 120 paintings by 90 Ukrainian painters depicting the beauty of Vietnam’s nature and people are now on display at an art exhibition in Kyiv to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Vietnam-Ukraine diplomatic ties (January 23, 1992 – 2022).

Culture - Sports Vietnamese films released for Valentine’s Day Movie fans are rejoicing as cinemas have been slowly reopening across the country. For this Valentine's Day, these Vietnamese movies will surely bring unforgettable moments to cinema goers.

Society HCM City welcomes female footballers after historic advance to World Cup finals Two coaches and nine players of the women’s national football team received a warm welcome in Ho Chi Minh City when returning to their city on late February 11, following the team’s first-ever advance to the finals of a FIFA Women’s World Cup.