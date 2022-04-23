The exacting art of Saxophone repair
Nguyen Duy Khang has spent more than 20 years repairing saxophones in Ho Chi Minh City.
Khang took over the job when he was 17 and now has mastered not only saxophones but also other wind instruments. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Khang repair tools. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Khang said the amount of time required to fix an instrument depends on its condition. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
To Khang, repairing saxophones is not only his job but also the passion of his life. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The more challenging it is to fix an instrument, the more excited he is.(Photo: VNP/VNA)