The event featured a series of events, including an exhibition on various coffee products from six top coffee producing provinces – Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Dak Nong, Lam Dong, Kon Tum and Son La. Hundreds of stalls displayed premium products from popular coffee brands like Vinacafe, L’amant, Nestlé, and Kingcoffee.

It also provided a platform for domestic and foreign coffee growers, producers and businesses to meet and forge partnerships. They are expected to form sustained links through all stages of coffee production to boost Vietnamese coffee’s reputation and value.

Gia Lai is now home to nearly 100,000 hectares of coffee plantations which produce about 220,000 tonnes of coffee annually.

The event aimed to invite corporations, business leaders and organisations to the province to learn about the local culture, history and people and explore opportunities for partnerships and investment in coffee production and distribution./.

