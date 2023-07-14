Business Securities firms speed up the digital race Competition on digitisation in securities trading is creating a driving force for the development of financial firms, and at the same time bringing many benefits for investors.

Business Banks cut rates for new loans amid low capital demand Banks have to lower lending interest rates to stimulate demand for new loans as credit growth falters and deposit interest rates have also dropped sharply.

Business Funding, regulatory hurdles challenge Vietnam's developers long term Property developers in Vietnam face a steep path to long-term growth, with various hurdles awaiting them in the next 12 months, including challenges related to funding access and an evolving regulatory landscape.

Business Experts confident in Vietnam’s economic recovery Although Vietnam’s growth has slowed down amid global economic crises, he country is showing stronger performance than the majority of others in the world and continuing to be an attractive destination for foreign manufacturers, according to insiders.