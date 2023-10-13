Three best performers of Vietnam ESG Initiative 2023 announced
The three best performing businesses in the Vietnam Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Initiative 2023 were unveiled at a forum held in Hanoi on October 13.
The winning firms are HHP Global Joint Stock Company, Vietnam Food Joint Stock Company, and Vietnam Star Aniseed Cassia Manufacturing and Exporting Joint Stock Company (VINASAMEX).
They will receive technical assistance and in-depth advice to pilot, carry out, or expand their sustainable business initiatives.
The Vietnam ESG Initiative 2023 is under the cooperation between the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Vietnamese Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).
Aiming to help enterprises adopt sustainable business practices, it is part of efforts to carry out Vietnam’s green growth strategy for 2021 - 2030 and the Prime Minister’s Decision 167/QD-TTg on promoting sustainable and inclusive growth in the private economic sector.
Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Duy Dong speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)Nguyen Duc Trung, Deputy Director of the MPI’s Enterprise Development Agency, said that Vietnam ESG Initiative 2023, launched in March, attracted 144 entries from private companies, cooperatives, and business households.
The 10 best performers were announced in June and then received intensive training. They presented their sustainable business, inclusive business, or circular economy models before the jury in September.
The initiative, lasting until 2025, is expected to encourage sustainable practices among enterprises, thus helping enhance their competitiveness, create a basis for their long-term development, and support them to meet international standards and join global supply chains, he noted.
Via the Vietnam ESG Initiative, the MPI and USAID will provide technical support for 300 enterprises, cooperatives, and business households.
The initiative is part of USAID’s Improving Private Sector Competitiveness (IPSC) project, implemented from 2020 to 2025 with the aim of tackling policy and market problems that hamper small and growing enterprises, including those owned or run by women and people of vulnerable groups./.