Three killed in helicopter crash in eastern Indonesia
Three people were killed in a helicopter crash in Indonesia’s eastern province of North Maluku on February 20, head of the Search and Rescue of the province Fatur Rahman has said.
Members of the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) in Ternate, North Maluku, engaged in the search mission. (Photo courtesy of Basarnas)
The Bell 429 PK-WSW helicopter lost contact with at 13:16 (local time) while flying over the forest in the Halmahera Tengah region. Three people on board, including two pilots and one passenger, were dead, according to Fahman.
A joint team with 300 personnel are involved in the search and rescue mission.
The Transport Safety Committee will investigate the cause of the accident, he said./.