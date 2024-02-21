Members of the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) in Ternate, North Maluku, engaged in the search mission. (Photo courtesy of Basarnas)

Jakarta (VNA) – Three people were killed in a helicopter crash in Indonesia’s eastern province of North Maluku on February 20, head of the Search and Rescue of the province Fatur Rahman has said.



The Bell 429 PK-WSW helicopter lost contact with at 13:16 (local time) while flying over the forest in the Halmahera Tengah region. Three people on board, including two pilots and one passenger, were dead, according to Fahman.



A joint team with 300 personnel are involved in the search and rescue mission.



The Transport Safety Committee will investigate the cause of the accident, he said./.