The tourism industry of the central province of Thua Thien - Hue continued to regain recovery momentum and high growth in the first half of 2023, ranking 11th among 63 provinces and cities in terms of total revenue.

Thua Thien – Hue saw stable growth in the number of international tourists, especially from the traditional markets such as Thailand and the Republic of Korea. It also recorded a recovery in the number of tourist arrivals from European markets such as France, Germany, and the UK.

A number of hotels and resorts in Thua Thien - Hue have received positive reviews and high ratings from international tourism organisations.

In particular, Hue city was named in the top 10 in the “best cities” category at the Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023 held by US travel magazine Travel Leisure.

Thua Thien - Hue possesses many advantages in terms of cultural heritage, which has been honoured by UNESCO, along with the diversity of landscapes of rivers, mountains, sea and lagoons./.

VNA