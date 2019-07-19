Paper lotus flower making in Phu Mau commune in Thua Thien-Hue province attracts tourists (Photo: VNA)

Thua Thien-Hue (VNA) – The central province of Thua Thien-Hue will branch out its traditional handicrafts and craft villages in a manner that harmonises economic development and building new-style rural areas.



Under the province’s planning to develop traditional handicrafts and craft villages until 2020 with a vision towards 2025, due attention will be paid to the restoration of several craft villages like Thanh Tien village that makes paper flowers and Pho Trach mattress-making village, traditional Ao Dai tailoring and lacquer, among others.



Further efforts will be made to protect Zeng weaving of Ta Oi ethnic minority in Nam Dong and A Luoi districts, which was recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2017.



According to Vice Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Luong Bay, the province will develop traditional handicrafts and craft villages in tandem with local socio-economic development, promote rural economy towards service-industry-agriculture, preserve cultural values, and increase products’ value in couple with tourism service development.



It will support the craft villages to apply advanced technology into production to improve products’ quality, as well as develop potential villages which have competitive edge and are able to generate jobs for local residents.



Thua Thien-Hue is currently home to 86 craft villages that focus on 57 traditional handicrafts. The villages have helped increase locals’ income while pushing the rural economic structure shifting towards industrialisation and modernisation. -VNA