Videos Businesses prepare for Tet, to ensure sufficient supply Businesses in Ho Chi Minh City are increasing production to ensure sufficient supply of goods for Tet early next year and steady prices during the year's biggest shopping season.

Videos Vietnam pushing forward with world-class marine tourism centers In order to concretize the plans and goals in the Sustainable Development Strategy of Vietnam's marine economy to 2030, with a vision to 2045, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism strives to turn Quang Ninh and Phu Quoc into world-class marine tourism centers.

Videos Young people enthusiastic about developing traditional crafts The preservation and development of traditional craft villages depends heavily on young people, who are able to refresh the products’ image and bring them closer to consumers.

Videos UNESCO honours third Global Geopark in Vietnam The Central Highland province of Dak Nong held a ceremony on November 24 to receive a UNESCO honour for its geopark, the third of its kind in Vietnam.