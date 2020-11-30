Thung Nham Bird Park in Ninh Binh province
More than 100 km away from the hustle and bustle of Hanoi, the Thung Nham bird park in the northern province of Ninh Binh has become a favorite spot for bird lovers in Vietnam.
VNA
You should also see
Wood sector confident of achieving export target of 13 billion USD
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s General Department of Forestry is confident of reaching the export target for timber and wooden products of 13 billion USD for the whole year 2020.
See more
Businesses prepare for Tet, to ensure sufficient supply
Businesses in Ho Chi Minh City are increasing production to ensure sufficient supply of goods for Tet early next year and steady prices during the year's biggest shopping season.
Vietnam pushing forward with world-class marine tourism centers
In order to concretize the plans and goals in the Sustainable Development Strategy of Vietnam's marine economy to 2030, with a vision to 2045, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism strives to turn Quang Ninh and Phu Quoc into world-class marine tourism centers.
Young people enthusiastic about developing traditional crafts
The preservation and development of traditional craft villages depends heavily on young people, who are able to refresh the products’ image and bring them closer to consumers.
UNESCO honours third Global Geopark in Vietnam
The Central Highland province of Dak Nong held a ceremony on November 24 to receive a UNESCO honour for its geopark, the third of its kind in Vietnam.
“Thang Long Memories” underway in Old Quarter
A series of cultural activities entitled “Thang Long Memories” are being held at many locations in Hanoi's Old Quarter to celebrate the 1010 years of Thang Long – Hanoi and the 15th anniversary of Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day.