Thousands of football fans wait outside My Dinh stadium to purchase tickets (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The demand for tickets to the match between Vietnam and Malaysia in the ongoing ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup 2018 is increasing following Vietnam’s 3-0 win over Laos on November 8.



The match will be held at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on November 16 from 7.30pm. The clash between two title candidates highlights Group A.



The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) is selling tickets for the AFF Cup via official documents, online registration and in person at the stadium.



According to Le Hoai Anh, VFF’s general secretary, online sales have stopped although the deadline to buy online is 12pm on November 10.



The My Dinh National Stadium can host 40,000 spectators. However, Anh said the tickets will surpass that number.



The VFF is selling tickets at the stadium from 8am to 5pm on November 11.



Ticket prices for the upcoming match range from 150,000 VND (6.5 USD) to 400,000 VND (17 USD).



Following this match, Vietnam will take on Cambodia on November 24 at Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi.-VNA