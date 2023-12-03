In Cai Lay town and Cai Lay district, the two largest durian growing areas in Tien Giang province, the Monthong and Ri 6 varieties are being purchased by traders at over 4.12 USD per kilo.

According to growers, however, this is not the highest price for durians of this type as it can be as high as 5.36 USD per kilo.

As one of the largest durian growing areas in Tien Giang province, Cai Lay town has over 3,000 hectares of specialised durian cultivation.

The specialty crop is an important source of agricultural product exports, earning the highest income of local fruit crops.

Promoting the potential of durian exports, the Economic Department of Cai Lay town is strengthening the transfer of science and technology associated with building planting area codes and packaging facility codes in accordance with regulations.

Eleven durian orchards with an area of over 500 hectares in Cai Lay town have been approved by the General Department of Customs of China to export to Vietnam’s northern neighbour.

Since July 2022, durians have become a highlight in the agricultural industry because they have regularly brought in high revenues from exports.

The latest figures show that Tien Giang province currently has 21,790 hectares of durian, an increase of more than 23%, and an estimated output of more than 386,000 tons, up more than 33% compared to the same period last year./.

VNA