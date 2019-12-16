Business Cashew nut exports to China rise sharply Vietnam has recorded a surge in cashew nut exports to China despite a decline in shipments of many agricultural products to this neighbouring market.

Business Da Nang continues drawing more investment Building on the achievements of “The Year of Promoting Investment Attraction 2019”, the central city of Da Nang is taking key measures to draw more investment this year.

Business 135 projects become operational in Bac Ninh’s industrial parks in 2019 A total of 135 projects have been put into operation at industrial parks in the northern province of Bac Ninh so far this year, raising the total number of operational projects in local IPs to 1,070.