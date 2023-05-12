Tin Tuc (News), a newspaper under the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), was granted a first-class Labor Order at a ceremony held at the VNA headquarters in Hanoi on May 12.

Over the past four decades since it published its first issue (May 14, 1983-2023), the newspaper has constantly innovated to adapt to development.

Despite many difficulties ahead, the newspaper will always take tradition as a guideline, take the trust of readers as motivation to continue to maintain its prestige and carry the motto of being reliable and timeliness while being a bridge between the Government and the people.

Addressing the event, VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang said, in recent years, Tin Tuc has made a stronger breakthrough as it quickly applied new communication methods, and distributed information on multiple platforms.

The VNA General Director expressed her hope that Tin Tuc reporters will continue to uphold the tradition, constantly update their knowledge of modern journalism and continue to focus on improving the political and professional skills of journalists./.

VNA